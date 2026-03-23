Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.5950.

NRGV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Energy Vault from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Energy Vault from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th.

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Energy Vault Price Performance

Energy Vault stock opened at $3.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $557.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.98. Energy Vault has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $6.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $153.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.57 million. Energy Vault had a negative return on equity of 106.69% and a negative net margin of 50.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Vault will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Vault

In other news, CFO Michael Thomas Beer sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $245,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,150,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,649,063.02. This trade represents a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vision Fund (Aiv M2) Softbank sold 3,000,000 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $16,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,535,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,776,315.15. This trade represents a 16.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 16,950 shares of company stock valued at $55,062. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Vault

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Cambient Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,454,000. Beartown Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,766,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Energy Vault by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Vault

(Get Free Report)

Energy Vault is a global energy storage technology company specializing in long-duration, gravity-based energy storage solutions. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, the firm has developed a modular system that uses large composite blocks and a proprietary crane system to convert excess renewable energy into gravitational potential energy. When energy demand peaks, the system lowers the blocks to generate electricity through regenerative braking, offering a dispatchable, carbon-free alternative to traditional battery storage.

The company’s flagship product line, EVx, integrates advanced materials science, software-driven controls and artificial intelligence to optimize charge and discharge cycles.

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