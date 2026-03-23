Head to Head Review: Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) versus Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG)

Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) and Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Bullfrog AI and Clover Health Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bullfrog AI 1 0 0 0 1.00 Clover Health Investments 1 3 1 0 2.00

Clover Health Investments has a consensus target price of $2.90, suggesting a potential upside of 53.44%. Given Clover Health Investments’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Clover Health Investments is more favorable than Bullfrog AI.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bullfrog AI N/A -273.24% -208.55% Clover Health Investments -4.45% -25.17% -14.81%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Bullfrog AI and Clover Health Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

1.0% of Bullfrog AI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of Clover Health Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Bullfrog AI shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of Clover Health Investments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bullfrog AI and Clover Health Investments”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bullfrog AI $120,000.00 59.08 -$6.50 million ($0.63) -0.89 Clover Health Investments $1.92 billion 0.52 -$85.55 million ($0.17) -11.12

Bullfrog AI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clover Health Investments. Clover Health Investments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bullfrog AI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Bullfrog AI has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clover Health Investments has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Clover Health Investments beats Bullfrog AI on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bullfrog AI

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Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an analytical AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data. It also has licensing agreements with George Washington University for rights to use siRNA targeting Beta2-spectrin in the treatment of human diseases, including hepatocellular carcinoma, obesity, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and Johns Hopkins University for the use of a formulation of Mebendazole for the treatment of glioblastoma, and human cancer or neoplastic disease. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

About Clover Health Investments

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Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat. Clover Health Investments, Corp. is based in Franklin, Tennessee.

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