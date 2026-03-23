ME Group International (LON:MEGP) Posts Earnings Results

ME Group International (LON:MEGP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 15 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. ME Group International had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 18.33%.

ME Group International Price Performance

MEGP opened at GBX 136.60 on Monday. ME Group International has a 12-month low of GBX 112.20 and a 12-month high of GBX 237.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £515.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 138.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 160.09.

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About ME Group International

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ME Group International plc (LSE: MEGP) is an international market leader in automated self-service equipment aimed at the consumer market, with over 48,000 vending units currently in operation.

The Group operates, sells and services a wide range of instant-service vending equipment across 16 countries in its key regions of Continental Europe, the UK & Republic of Ireland and Asia Pacific. The Group’s services include:

Core activities:

• Photo.ME – Photobooths and integrated biometric identification solutions

• Wash.ME – Unattended laundry services and launderettes

Ancillary activities:

• Print.ME – High-quality digital printing kiosks

• Other vending – Primarily foodservice vending equipment (Feed.ME), Children’s rides (Amuse.ME), Photocopier services (Copy.ME)

The Group has a proven track record of innovation and diversification of its products and services, enabling it to respond to the evolving needs of its customers and consumers.

The Group benefits from well-established partnerships and long-term contracts with major site owners in attractive, high-footfall locations, enabling it to offer multiple products and services onsite.

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