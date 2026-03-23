ME Group International (LON:MEGP) Posts Earnings Results

ME Group International (LON:MEGP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 15 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. ME Group International had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 18.33%.
ME Group International Price Performance
MEGP opened at GBX 136.60 on Monday. ME Group International has a 12-month low of GBX 112.20 and a 12-month high of GBX 237.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £515.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 138.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 160.09.
About ME Group International
The Group operates, sells and services a wide range of instant-service vending equipment across 16 countries in its key regions of Continental Europe, the UK & Republic of Ireland and Asia Pacific. The Group’s services include:
Core activities:
• Photo.ME – Photobooths and integrated biometric identification solutions
• Wash.ME – Unattended laundry services and launderettes
Ancillary activities:
• Print.ME – High-quality digital printing kiosks
• Other vending – Primarily foodservice vending equipment (Feed.ME), Children’s rides (Amuse.ME), Photocopier services (Copy.ME)
The Group has a proven track record of innovation and diversification of its products and services, enabling it to respond to the evolving needs of its customers and consumers.
The Group benefits from well-established partnerships and long-term contracts with major site owners in attractive, high-footfall locations, enabling it to offer multiple products and services onsite.
See Also
Receive News & Ratings for ME Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ME Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.