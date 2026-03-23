ZORA Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $70.75 Million (ZORA)

ZORA (ZORA) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. One ZORA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZORA has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. ZORA has a total market capitalization of $70.75 million and $5.88 million worth of ZORA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZORA alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68,376.12 or 1.00096210 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ZORA Profile

ZORA’s genesis date was April 23rd, 2025. ZORA’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,469,999,999 tokens. The official message board for ZORA is x.com/zoraengineering. ZORA’s official Twitter account is @zora. The official website for ZORA is zora.co.

Buying and Selling ZORA

According to CryptoCompare, “ZORA (ZORA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Base platform. ZORA has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 4,469,999,999 in circulation. The last known price of ZORA is 0.01600633 USD and is down -2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 259 active market(s) with $5,961,404.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zora.co/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZORA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZORA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZORA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZORA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZORA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.