Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Purchases Shares of 187,841 Ferrovial SE $FER

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 187,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,007,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ferrovial by 40,717,866.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,987,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,865,000 after acquiring an additional 21,987,648 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Ferrovial by 87.0% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 21,528,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016,475 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ferrovial in the 2nd quarter valued at $498,625,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Ferrovial in the third quarter valued at $343,371,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrovial during the third quarter worth about $175,868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FER. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.30 price objective (up from $72.10) on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Friday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings cut Ferrovial from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Ferrovial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ferrovial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.42 to $70.93 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.12.

Ferrovial Stock Down 2.9%

NASDAQ:FER opened at $61.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.88. Ferrovial SE has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $74.79.

Ferrovial Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrovial, SA is a Spanish multinational infrastructure company headquartered in Madrid that develops, constructs, operates and maintains transport and urban infrastructure. Its core activities include the design and construction of large civil engineering projects, the development and operation of transport concessions such as toll roads and airports, and the provision of urban and industrial services and maintenance. The company typically operates through long-term concession and public-private partnership models, combining construction expertise with asset management and operations.

Within its operating model, Ferrovial’s business spans construction contracting, concession management and services.

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