Unique Wealth LLC Acquires 2,763 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Unique Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,060 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the quarter. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,438,011,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,674,091,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 849,721,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $186,420,422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447,045 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 22,085.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,177,557 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,671,634,000 after buying an additional 12,122,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,017,657,000 after buying an additional 10,176,835 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research lowered Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.84.

Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.25, for a total value of $204,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 521,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,487,984.25. The trade was a 0.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total value of $4,077,336.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,238,118 shares in the company, valued at $459,217,051.24. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,686 shares of company stock worth $14,688,739. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $205.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $258.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.