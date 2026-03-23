Analysts Set Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) PT at $86.00

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Wolfe Research set a $85.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th.

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Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $62.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.14, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $83.35.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 1.57%.The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Microchip Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -627.59%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other news, CEO Steve Sanghi sold 98,814 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total value of $7,959,467.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,922,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,242,795.45. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,683,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,781 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,888,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,244,016,000 after buying an additional 2,489,258 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 10.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,452,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,298,506,000 after buying an additional 1,745,515 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,234,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,044,024,000 after buying an additional 1,406,885 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,394,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $977,638,000 after buying an additional 213,188 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Free Report)

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

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