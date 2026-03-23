Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.17 EPS

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $1.17, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.
Avalo Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AVTX opened at $13.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.75. Avalo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $20.72. The firm has a market cap of $248.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.84.
Insider Buying and Selling at Avalo Therapeutics
In other Avalo Therapeutics news, insider Mittie Doyle sold 25,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $411,695.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,495.30. The trade was a 87.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVTX. Mizuho raised shares of Avalo Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avalo Therapeutics
Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile
Avalo Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiometabolic, fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company’s proprietary drug-design platform enables the creation of long-acting prodrugs with optimized pharmacokinetic profiles, aiming to improve efficacy, safety and patient adherence. By leveraging this technology, Avalo seeks to address key drivers of disease progression that remain underserved by existing treatments.
Its lead programs include AVTX-002, a first-in-class prodrug candidate designed to inhibit angiotensinogen for the treatment of hypertension and related cardiovascular disorders, and AVTX-006, an early-stage candidate targeting pathways implicated in fibrosis and metabolic dysfunction.
Further Reading
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