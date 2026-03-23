Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.17 EPS

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $1.17, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

Avalo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVTX opened at $13.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.75. Avalo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $20.72. The firm has a market cap of $248.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.84.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Avalo Therapeutics

In other Avalo Therapeutics news, insider Mittie Doyle sold 25,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $411,695.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,495.30. The trade was a 87.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 995,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Avalo Therapeutics by 7,066.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 406,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 400,898 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Avalo Therapeutics by 314.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 692,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 525,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVTX. Mizuho raised shares of Avalo Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avalo Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiometabolic, fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company’s proprietary drug-design platform enables the creation of long-acting prodrugs with optimized pharmacokinetic profiles, aiming to improve efficacy, safety and patient adherence. By leveraging this technology, Avalo seeks to address key drivers of disease progression that remain underserved by existing treatments.

Its lead programs include AVTX-002, a first-in-class prodrug candidate designed to inhibit angiotensinogen for the treatment of hypertension and related cardiovascular disorders, and AVTX-006, an early-stage candidate targeting pathways implicated in fibrosis and metabolic dysfunction.

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