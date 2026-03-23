ai16z (AI16Z) 1-Day Volume Reaches $150.05 Thousand

ai16z (AI16Z) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. ai16z has a total market capitalization of $728.36 thousand and approximately $150.05 thousand worth of ai16z was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ai16z token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ai16z has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,376.12 or 1.00096210 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ai16z Profile

ai16z’s total supply is 1,099,908,910 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,989,556 tokens. ai16z’s official Twitter account is @ai16zdao. The official website for ai16z is elizaos.ai.

ai16z Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ai16z (AI16Z) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. ai16z has a current supply of 1,099,908,909.59186391 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ai16z is 0.00087154 USD and is up 25.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 303 active market(s) with $150,606.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://elizaos.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ai16z directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ai16z should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ai16z using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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