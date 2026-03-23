GHO (GHO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.42 Million

GHO (GHO) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One GHO token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GHO has a market capitalization of $583.62 million and $4.42 million worth of GHO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GHO has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,376.12 or 1.00096210 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About GHO

GHO was first traded on July 15th, 2023. GHO’s total supply is 584,000,000 tokens. The official website for GHO is gho.xyz. GHO’s official message board is lenster.xyz/u/gho. GHO’s official Twitter account is @ghoaave.

Buying and Selling GHO

According to CryptoCompare, “GHO (GHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. GHO has a current supply of 584,000,000. The last known price of GHO is 0.99932929 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $5,240,535.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gho.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GHO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GHO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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