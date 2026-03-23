Goodman Financial Corp Has $13.83 Million Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. $MKTX

Goodman Financial Corp grew its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the period. MarketAxess accounts for approximately 2.6% of Goodman Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $13,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 393.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 98,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,948,000 after acquiring an additional 78,336 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 66.6% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,230,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,681,000 after acquiring an additional 891,303 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 655.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 13,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 11,886 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 535.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 108,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,228,000 after purchasing an additional 91,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter worth approximately $3,361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Wall Street Zen raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings raised MarketAxess from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Argus cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.40.

MarketAxess Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $174.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.93. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.17 and a 1 year high of $232.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.53.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $209.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 29.14%.MarketAxess’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.85%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc operates a leading global electronic trading platform specializing in fixed-income securities and related products. The company’s network enables institutional investors and broker-dealers to trade corporate bonds, municipal securities, emerging markets debt, U.S. Treasuries and credit default swaps in an automated, multi-dealer environment. MarketAxess also offers portfolio trading, data analytics, best-execution tools and post-trade services to streamline workflows and enhance price discovery across its marketplace.

In addition to core voice-like trading protocols, MarketAxess provides Open Trading®, an anonymous, all-to-all trading protocol designed to improve liquidity and transaction efficiency.

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