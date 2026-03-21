Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Raised to C$78.00 at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

POW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$69.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday. Desjardins upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$69.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Securities upgraded Power Co. of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$75.38.

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Power Co. of Canada Stock Performance

TSE:POW opened at C$64.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$67.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$66.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.71, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 107.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.72. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of C$47.05 and a 12 month high of C$74.91.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The financial services provider reported C$1.36 EPS for the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of C$8.84 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.9289678 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Power Co. of Canada News

Here are the key news stories impacting Power Co. of Canada this week:

Positive Sentiment: TD Securities upgraded POW from “hold” to “buy” and raised its target to C$74, signalling stronger conviction from a major dealer. TD Securities Upgrade

TD Securities upgraded POW from “hold” to “buy” and raised its target to C$74, signalling stronger conviction from a major dealer. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada upgraded POW to “outperform” and lifted its target to C$73, reflecting improved fundamentals or outlook from another large bank. RBC Upgrade

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded POW to “outperform” and lifted its target to C$73, reflecting improved fundamentals or outlook from another large bank. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies raised its price target on POW to C$73, adding more upward pressure from the sell-side community. Jefferies Price Target Raise

Jefferies raised its price target on POW to C$73, adding more upward pressure from the sell-side community. Positive Sentiment: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased its target to C$78, the highest among recent revisions, suggesting meaningful upside in analysts’ view. CIBC Price Target Raise

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased its target to C$78, the highest among recent revisions, suggesting meaningful upside in analysts’ view. Positive Sentiment: POW reported quarterly results showing C$1.36 EPS, a 12.8% return on equity and C$8.84B revenue — solid profitability metrics that likely supported the analyst optimism. Earnings Press Release

POW reported quarterly results showing C$1.36 EPS, a 12.8% return on equity and C$8.84B revenue — solid profitability metrics that likely supported the analyst optimism. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a CAD 0.6675 dividend, reinforcing income appeal for investors and supporting demand for the stock. Dividend Announcement

About Power Co. of Canada

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Power Corp. of Canada is a diversified holding company with interests in financial services, communications, and other business sectors through its controlling interests in Power Financial. Power Financial in turn holds controlling interests in Great-West Life (an insurance conglomerate), IGM Financial (Canada’s largest nonbank asset manager), and Pargesa (a holding company with interests in European companies). Power Corp. bought out the remaining shares of Power Financial in February 2020.

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