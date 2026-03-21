Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Receives GBX 3,066.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,066.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SHEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 to GBX 3,200 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,600 to GBX 3,200 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,850 price target on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, January 23rd.

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Shell Stock Down 1.0%

Insider Transactions at Shell

Shares of SHEL stock opened at GBX 3,427.50 on Friday. Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 2,269.92 and a twelve month high of GBX 3,490. The stock has a market cap of £193.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,956.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,812.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97.

In other news, insider Wael Sawan bought 23,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,011 per share, with a total value of £722,037.80. Also, insider Sinead Gorman bought 15,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,011 per share, for a total transaction of £476,972.51. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shell is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies. Shell’s strategy is to deliver more value with less emissions as we work to become a net-zero emissions business by 2050.

As we navigate the energy transition through the next decade, we will leverage our global footprint, the trust in our brand, and our innovation and technology capabilities to be the energy company that customers and countries choose to be their partner. We are positioning Shell to become the investment case and partner of choice through the energy transition.

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