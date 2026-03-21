Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.85 and last traded at $22.1790, with a volume of 97936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.08.

Key Kraft Heinz News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kraft Heinz this week:

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Kraft Heinz announced a C$250 million (US$250M) investment to modernize its Mont Royal factory in Montreal, boosting manufacturing capacity, sustainability and local production for core brands; this is a tangible capex commitment that supports long‑term margin improvement and supply-chain control. Business Wire

Kraft Heinz announced a C$250 million (US$250M) investment to modernize its Mont Royal factory in Montreal, boosting manufacturing capacity, sustainability and local production for core brands; this is a tangible capex commitment that supports long‑term margin improvement and supply-chain control. Positive Sentiment: The company is pushing brand relevance with product innovation (PowerMac high-protein Mac & Cheese) and a five‑year global NFL partnership aimed at driving game‑day demand and foodservice reach — moves that target growth areas (better‑for‑you and occasion-driven consumption). Yahoo — PowerMac & NFL

The company is pushing brand relevance with product innovation (PowerMac high-protein Mac & Cheese) and a five‑year global NFL partnership aimed at driving game‑day demand and foodservice reach — moves that target growth areas (better‑for‑you and occasion-driven consumption). Positive Sentiment: Investment‑oriented analysis highlights an attractive free cash flow yield and a potential turnaround narrative, which could attract value‑oriented investors if operational improvement continues. Seeking Alpha — Turnaround

Investment‑oriented analysis highlights an attractive free cash flow yield and a potential turnaround narrative, which could attract value‑oriented investors if operational improvement continues. Neutral Sentiment: Industry M&A chatter remains elevated (Unilever/McCormick/food‑assets talk). Such moves could materially reshape competitive dynamics but outcomes and timelines are uncertain, so near‑term impact on KHC is ambiguous. Reuters — Unilever/food

Industry M&A chatter remains elevated (Unilever/McCormick/food‑assets talk). Such moves could materially reshape competitive dynamics but outcomes and timelines are uncertain, so near‑term impact on KHC is ambiguous. Neutral Sentiment: Press coverage notes ongoing strategic conversations in the sector (McCormick/Unilever), which could create opportunities or threats depending on deal structure. Just‑Food — M&A

Press coverage notes ongoing strategic conversations in the sector (McCormick/Unilever), which could create opportunities or threats depending on deal structure. Negative Sentiment: Analyst consensus is weak — the stock carries an average recommendation of “Reduce,” signaling continued sell‑side skepticism that can pressure sentiment and limit buyer interest. American Banking News — Analyst Ratings

Analyst consensus is weak — the stock carries an average recommendation of “Reduce,” signaling continued sell‑side skepticism that can pressure sentiment and limit buyer interest. Negative Sentiment: KHC recently hit a 52‑week low and has shown notable short‑term declines, reflecting investor concern about top‑line trends and valuation. Investing.com — 52‑week low

KHC recently hit a 52‑week low and has shown notable short‑term declines, reflecting investor concern about top‑line trends and valuation. Negative Sentiment: Critical analysis argues Kraft Heinz faces structural market share erosion and execution risk, which underpins bearish views and could keep multiples depressed absent clear evidence of sustained recovery. Seeking Alpha — Structural concerns

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.78.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.65. The company has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.06.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $121,480.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 197,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,249.42. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kraft Heinz

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.