Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $1,450.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $1,400.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTD. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,475.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,463.75.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,205.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.43. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $946.69 and a one year high of $1,525.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,351.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,364.72.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $13.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $0.60. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.59% and a negative return on equity of 495.07%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 46.050-46.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,410.12, for a total value of $1,128,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,714.56. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $520,989,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2,813.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 124,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,165,000 after buying an additional 119,942 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 969,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,351,064,000 after buying an additional 109,508 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at about $121,021,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 793,927 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $974,633,000 after acquiring an additional 76,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company’s product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.