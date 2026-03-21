Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight”

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $43.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $48.00.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amcor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price target on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amcor in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Amcor
Amcor Trading Down 1.1%
Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 3.04%.Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amcor Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.93%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amcor
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 124.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 395,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 219,390 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amcor during the 2nd quarter valued at $328,839,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,618,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,774,000 after buying an additional 3,181,138 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2,272.4% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 1,228,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after buying an additional 1,176,675 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,700,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,148,000 after buying an additional 3,280,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.
Key Amcor News
Here are the key news stories impacting Amcor this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Amcor’s Winterbourne site achieved ISO 13485 certification, strengthening its capabilities and positioning in healthcare packaging — a potential long-term revenue and margin positive in medical segments. Amcor’s Winterbourne site achieves ISO 13485 certification
- Positive Sentiment: Amcor’s Earth Sense® Pro won a sustainability award from the Flexible Packaging Association — boosts ESG credentials and supports demand from sustainability-focused customers. Amcor’s Earth Sense® Pro wins FPA award
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry/ETF flow dynamics: coverage noting Amcor is drawing interest as S&P 500 fund trends evolve — could alter passive/active flows but impact is uncertain until reweighting occurs. Amcor Draws Interest As S&P 500 Fund Trends Evolve
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation/DCF debate: a recent note reviews conflicting discounted cash‑flow signals after share weakness — highlights investor disagreement on fair value and sensitivity to assumptions. That keeps sentiment mixed. A Look At Amcor Valuation After Recent Share Price Weakness And Conflicting DCF Signals
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary notes Amcor has recently outperformed some indices, and analysts remain moderately optimistic — but this hasn’t prevented near-term downside pressure from fresh analyst actions. Is Amcor Stock Outperforming the Nasdaq?
- Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo downgraded Amcor from Overweight to Equal Weight and cut its price target to $43 from $48 — a clear near-term headwind that likely pressured the stock as analysts reprice upside. Wells Fargo downgrades Amcor (AMCR)
- Negative Sentiment: Short-term market action: headlines and market data report the stock fell and underperformed the market on recent sessions, with above-average volume — signals investors are taking profits or reducing exposure after recent gains. Amcor PLC stock falls Thursday, underperforms market
About Amcor
Amcor (NYSE: AMCR) is a global packaging company specializing in the design, development and production of flexible and rigid packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other consumer and industrial products. The company’s product portfolio encompasses flexible films, pouches, specialty cartons, rigid containers, metal closures and dispensing systems. Amcor’s packaging solutions are engineered to preserve product quality, extend shelf life and meet the specific requirements of a wide range of end markets.
Founded in its current form in 2005 following a spin-off from a mining conglomerate, Amcor expanded its capabilities and geographic footprint through organic investments and strategic acquisitions.
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