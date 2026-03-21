Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight”

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $43.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $48.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amcor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price target on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amcor in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

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Amcor Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average of $42.68. Amcor has a fifty-two week low of $38.02 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 3.04%.Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amcor

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 124.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 395,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 219,390 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amcor during the 2nd quarter valued at $328,839,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,618,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,774,000 after buying an additional 3,181,138 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2,272.4% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 1,228,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after buying an additional 1,176,675 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,700,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,148,000 after buying an additional 3,280,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Key Amcor News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amcor this week:

About Amcor

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Amcor (NYSE: AMCR) is a global packaging company specializing in the design, development and production of flexible and rigid packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other consumer and industrial products. The company’s product portfolio encompasses flexible films, pouches, specialty cartons, rigid containers, metal closures and dispensing systems. Amcor’s packaging solutions are engineered to preserve product quality, extend shelf life and meet the specific requirements of a wide range of end markets.

Founded in its current form in 2005 following a spin-off from a mining conglomerate, Amcor expanded its capabilities and geographic footprint through organic investments and strategic acquisitions.

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