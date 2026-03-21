Comparing Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) & Redwire (NYSE:RDW)

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) and Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Redwire and Butler National”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redwire $335.38 million 4.54 -$226.55 million ($2.37) -3.89 Butler National $83.97 million 3.67 $12.55 million $0.30 12.83

Analyst Recommendations

Butler National has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Redwire. Redwire is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Butler National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Redwire and Butler National, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redwire 2 2 8 0 2.50 Butler National 0 0 0 0 0.00

Redwire currently has a consensus target price of $13.89, indicating a potential upside of 50.72%. Given Redwire’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Redwire is more favorable than Butler National.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.1% of Redwire shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Butler National shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Redwire shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of Butler National shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Redwire has a beta of 2.5, indicating that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Butler National has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Redwire and Butler National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redwire -67.55% -13.04% -7.82% Butler National 21.45% 28.47% 15.08%

About Redwire

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Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft. It offers software suite that enables digital engineering and generation of high-fidelity, interactive modeling and simulations of individual components, entire spacecraft, and full constellations in a cloud-based environment. In addition, the company microgravity payloads, radio frequency systems, antennas, star trackers, platforms, and in-space manufacturing and biotech facilities. Redwire Corporation is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Butler National

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Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace Products and Professional Services. The Aerospace Products segment provides aircraft modifications to business-size aircraft, which include passenger-to-freighter configuration, radar systems, addition of aerial photography capabilities, search and rescue, environmental research, mapping, intelligence surveillance reconnaissance modifications, and stability enhancing modifications for Learjet, Beechcraft, and Cessna aircraft along with other specialized modifications. This segment manufactures, sells, and services electronics for weapon control systems that are used on government aircraft and vehicles; and sells, installs, and repairs aircraft avionics equipment, including airplane radio equipment and flight control systems, as well as troubleshoots and repairs autopilot systems. Its Professional Services segment manages Boot Hill Casino and Resort, a gaming, dining, and entertainment facility in Dodge City, Kansas. The company acquires, refurbishes, and sells airplanes, primarily Learjets; owns properties; and operates a management consulting and administrative services firm that provides business planning and financial coordination to Indian tribes interested in owning and operating casinos. It serves the aviation industry, including owners and operators of private and commercial business and government aircraft and suppliers. Butler National Corporation was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in New Century, Kansas.

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