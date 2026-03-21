JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Revvity Inc. $RVTY

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,662 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.45% of Revvity worth $44,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVTY. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revvity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity during the second quarter worth $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 56.8% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Revvity in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on RVTY. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Revvity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Revvity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Revvity from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Revvity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Revvity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Revvity Stock Performance

NYSE:RVTY opened at $85.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Revvity Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.36 and a fifty-two week high of $118.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.37.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $772.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.81 million. Revvity had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Revvity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. Analysts expect that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.46%.

Revvity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc is a global provider of technology-enabled solutions for the life sciences, diagnostics and applied markets. The company develops and supplies a range of products and services, including reagents and consumables, laboratory instruments, workflow automation, software analytics and technical support. Its portfolio supports applications in drug discovery, genomics, cell biology research, environmental and food safety testing, industrial quality control and clinical diagnostics.

Tracing its heritage to Perkin-Elmer, founded in 1937, Revvity began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RVTY in January 2024 following a corporate rebranding.

Further Reading

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