Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$27.50.

GEI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$29.00 target price on Gibson Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of TSE:GEI opened at C$29.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.20. The firm has a market cap of C$5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.12. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$19.63 and a 12-month high of C$30.36.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company had revenue of C$2.30 billion during the quarter.

Gibson Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.33%.

About Gibson Energy

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy Inc is an oil infrastructure company that collects, stores, and processes crude oil and refined products. Reportable segments include marketing, which deals with buying, selling, and optimizing products such as crude oil, natural gas liquid, road asphalt, and oil-based mud product; and infrastructure, which makes up a system of oil terminals, rail loading facilities, pipelines, and an oil processing facility. Gibson Energy Inc services Canada and the United States, and the majority of revenue comes from the marketing segment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.