Delek US (NYSE:DK) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.93 and last traded at $46.3360, with a volume of 3215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DK shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Delek US from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Delek US from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Delek US from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.69.

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Delek US Trading Down 1.0%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -126.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.63. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 13.55% and a negative net margin of 0.21%.The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -291.43%.

Insider Activity at Delek US

In other news, Director William J. Finnerty sold 5,000 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 41,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,882,289.50. The trade was a 10.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Reuven Spiegel sold 20,000 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $856,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 48,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,025.20. The trade was a 29.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 164,752 shares of company stock worth $6,919,631 in the last 90 days. 3.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Delek US by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,330,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $187,773,000 after purchasing an additional 38,577 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,743,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,296,000 after purchasing an additional 67,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,639,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,286,000 after purchasing an additional 87,846 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,300,000 after purchasing an additional 403,059 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Delek US by 29.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,873,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,460,000 after buying an additional 425,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc (NYSE: DK) is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

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