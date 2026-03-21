JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $50.11 Million Stock Holdings in Solventum Corporation $SOLV

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,507 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.40% of Solventum worth $50,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Solventum by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Solventum by 0.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Solventum by 6.9% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Solventum by 3.0% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Solventum by 78.7% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Get Solventum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOLV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Solventum in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Mizuho set a $100.00 price objective on Solventum and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Solventum in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Zacks Research cut Solventum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Solventum in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.70.

Insider Activity at Solventum

In related news, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell acquired 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,344.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,803.17. This trade represents a 41.39% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Solventum Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE SOLV opened at $65.68 on Friday. Solventum Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $88.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.76.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Solventum had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Solventum has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Solventum Profile

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration. The Medsurg segment is a provider of solutions including advanced wound care, I.V. site management, sterilization assurance, temperature management, surgical supplies, stethoscopes, and medical electrodes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.