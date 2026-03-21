Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Now Covered by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Photronics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Photronics in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Photronics in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

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Photronics Stock Performance

Shares of PLAB opened at $36.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.34. Photronics has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $45.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $225.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.09 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 15.83%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Photronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.550 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Photronics will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mary Paladino sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $394,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 23,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,320.20. This trade represents a 32.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Han Kyung Park sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $218,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 75,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,195. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $2,994,638. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Photronics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 673.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 569.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Photronics by 723.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Photronics, Inc is a leading global supplier of photomask products used in the manufacture of integrated circuits, flat panel displays, microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), and advanced packaging applications. Photomasks, also known as reticles, are critical templates that carry the precise circuit patterns required for semiconductor lithography processes. The company offers a comprehensive range of mask solutions, including binary masks, attenuated phase-shift masks, reticles for micro-optics, and specialized products for high‐resolution applications.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Brookfield, Connecticut, Photronics has grown through organic expansion and strategic investments in high‐end lithography technology.

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