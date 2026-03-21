JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF $JMSI Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMSI – Free Report) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 901,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,287 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 13.96% of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF worth $45,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JMSI. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter worth $1,503,000. Betterment LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 54.1% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,134,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,073,000 after purchasing an additional 398,284 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 123.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 20,383 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth $2,209,000. Finally, Seeds Investor LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 91,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter.

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JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF Stock Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA JMSI opened at $49.82 on Friday. JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $47.72 and a one year high of $51.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.46.

JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1541 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (JMSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in sustainable municipal bonds exempt from federal income tax. The portfolio has an average weighted maturity of 3 to 15 years. JMSI was launched on Jul 14, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

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