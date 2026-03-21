JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $47.64 Million Position in APi Group Corporation $APG

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 44.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,386,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426,642 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.33% of APi Group worth $47,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 49.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,138,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,719,000 after acquiring an additional 11,644,990 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in APi Group by 40.2% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,898,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274,610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,771,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620,931 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in APi Group by 224.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,109,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of APi Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,149,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APG. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of APi Group from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of APi Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on APi Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of APi Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on APi Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APi Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

APi Group Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of APi Group stock opened at $39.50 on Friday. APi Group Corporation has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $46.89. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.21, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. APi Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that APi Group Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at APi Group

In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $122,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,240,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,308,614.88. This trade represents a 12.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 72,546 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $3,115,125.24. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,561,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,501,534.96. This trade represents a 0.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,682,000 shares of company stock worth $152,333,385. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About APi Group

(Free Report)

APi Group Corp. is a global specialty contractor that provides fire protection, security, mechanical insulation and energy services to commercial, industrial and institutional clients. Headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota, the company designs, installs, inspects, tests, maintains and repairs a wide range of safety and infrastructure systems. Through its network of operating subsidiaries, APi Group delivers end-to-end solutions for new construction, facility renovations and ongoing maintenance requirements.

Its service portfolio spans life safety and industrial services—such as fire suppression systems, fire alarms and emergency lighting—and specialized offerings including technical insulation, access solutions, passive fire protection and energy efficiency upgrades.

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