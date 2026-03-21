CWA Asset Management Group LLC Makes New $15.93 Million Investment in Gold Royalty Corp. $GROY

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,942,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,928,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Gold Royalty during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,014,000. Groupe la Francaise raised its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 594.7% during the 2nd quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 513,636 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 496.9% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 377,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 314,170 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Gold Royalty by 257.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 177,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 127,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Gold Royalty Price Performance

Shares of GROY stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $692.97 million, a P/E ratio of -157.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.04. Gold Royalty Corp. has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Gold Royalty News Summary

Positive Sentiment: Company reported record annual revenue and operating cash flows for 2025 and issued a strong growth outlook through 2030, supporting longer‑term upside. PR Newswire Release

Company reported record annual revenue and operating cash flows for 2025 and issued a strong growth outlook through 2030, supporting longer‑term upside. Positive Sentiment: Management outlined an aggressive operational growth path, including a ~62% gold-equivalent ounce growth target for 2026 and an expanding cash-generating asset base — news that can lift forward production and royalty cash flow expectations. Seeking Alpha

Management outlined an aggressive operational growth path, including a ~62% gold-equivalent ounce growth target for 2026 and an expanding cash-generating asset base — news that can lift forward production and royalty cash flow expectations. Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue beat consensus ($5.21M vs $4.85M), a short-term fundamental beat that supports the growth narrative. Conference call materials and slides were released for investor review. MarketBeat — Earnings / Call

Q4 revenue beat consensus ($5.21M vs $4.85M), a short-term fundamental beat that supports the growth narrative. Conference call materials and slides were released for investor review. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright trimmed its price target from $7.00 to $6.75 but kept a “Buy” rating, implying significant upside remains (per the firm) despite the modest cut. Benzinga

HC Wainwright trimmed its price target from $7.00 to $6.75 but kept a “Buy” rating, implying significant upside remains (per the firm) despite the modest cut. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings call transcripts and analyst summaries were published across outlets (MSN, Seeking Alpha, Yahoo, TipRanks), giving investors more detail to model growth and cash flow timing. MSN Transcript

Full earnings call transcripts and analyst summaries were published across outlets (MSN, Seeking Alpha, Yahoo, TipRanks), giving investors more detail to model growth and cash flow timing. Negative Sentiment: Net loss persisted in Q4 despite record revenue; company reported ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, negative net margin (~44%) and negative ROE, keeping profitability concerns front-and-center. The Deep Dive

Net loss persisted in Q4 despite record revenue; company reported ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, negative net margin (~44%) and negative ROE, keeping profitability concerns front-and-center. Negative Sentiment: Technicals and valuation pressures: GROY is trading below its 50‑day ($4.44) and 200‑day ($4.05) moving averages, has a negative P/E, and the market is pricing in ongoing near-term losses — factors that can amplify selling on mixed news. MarketBeat — Price / Stats

Analyst Ratings Changes

Here are the key news stories impacting Gold Royalty this week:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GROY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (up from $4.50) on shares of Gold Royalty in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on shares of Gold Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Gold Royalty in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Maxim Group set a $7.00 target price on shares of Gold Royalty in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Gold Royalty from $7.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Profile

(Free Report)

Gold Royalty Corp is a precious metals royalty and streaming company that focuses on acquiring and managing royalty interests in gold, silver and other metal assets. The company provides upfront funding to mining operators in exchange for a percentage of future metal production, offering an alternative financing model that can reduce capital requirements and accelerate development timelines for mining projects.

The firm’s diversified portfolio spans royalty and stream agreements across the Americas, with interests in operating mines, development‐stage assets and advanced exploration projects.

See Also

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