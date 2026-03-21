Epiq Partners LLC Has $24.32 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV

Epiq Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises about 11.3% of Epiq Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Epiq Partners LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $24,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 135,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Finally, Tableaux LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,671,000.

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iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $368.52 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $273.60 and a twelve month high of $397.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $388.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index). It serves as the underlying index for Russell 3000 Growth and Value series and the Russell 1000 and Russell 2000 Indexes, as well as their respective Growth and Value series. The Fund invests in sectors, such as technology, financial services, consumer discretionary, healthcare, producer durables, energy, consumer staples, utilities, materials & processing and S-T Securities.

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