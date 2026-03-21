CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $4.81 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 494.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 11,883 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 620.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 72 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 650.0% in the third quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisbourg Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other news, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 10,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.95, for a total transaction of $3,603,807.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,176.25. This represents a 20.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 3,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.50, for a total transaction of $1,350,016.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 44,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,825,134.50. The trade was a 7.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 51,260 shares of company stock valued at $18,133,971 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Down 1.3%

GD stock opened at $345.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.50. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $369.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 8.01%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.100-16.200 EPS. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $1.59 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 41.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 1st. Wall Street Zen cut General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $371.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.26.

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About General Dynamics

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General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

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