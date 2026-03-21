Diploma (LON:DPLM) Trading 17.8% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report) were up 17.8% during trading on Thursday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 6,600 to GBX 7,500. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Diploma traded as high as GBX 6,019.52 and last traded at GBX 5,925. Approximately 2,896,099 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,720,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,030.
Several other analysts also recently commented on DPLM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 6,200 to GBX 6,400 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,150 target price on shares of Diploma in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Diploma from GBX 6,200 to GBX 6,600 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 6,200 to GBX 6,800 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diploma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 6,023.75.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DPLM
Insider Activity at Diploma
More Diploma News
Here are the key news stories impacting Diploma this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Surprise profit upgrade forced a re‑rating of consensus and sparked a ~17% share jump as investors digested stronger-than-expected guidance. Diploma shares surge 17% as surprise profit upgrade exposes the bearish consensus
- Positive Sentiment: Guidance upgrade lifted Diploma’s earnings forecasts (~15%) and prompted price-target increases (headline 6,600p), reinforcing the bullish re-rate. Diploma price target lifted to 6,600p after guidance upgrade drives 15% earnings forecast rise
- Positive Sentiment: Berenberg raised its price target sharply to GBX 7,500 and moved to a “buy” rating, signaling confidence in the upgraded outlook. Broker ratings
- Positive Sentiment: Stifel increased its target to GBX 6,800 and upgraded to “buy”, adding to the cluster of upward revisions from brokers. Broker ratings
- Positive Sentiment: Deutsche Bank raised its target to GBX 6,400 and now carries a “buy” stance, supporting the upward momentum. Broker ratings
- Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada lifted its target to GBX 6,600 and set an “outperform” rating — another well‑known house backing the upgraded story. RBC note
- Negative Sentiment: Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on 20 March, which may have damped some of the rally and encouraged profit‑taking after the sharp run. Shore Capital Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for Diploma
Diploma Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,457.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,425.55.
Diploma Company Profile
Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.
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