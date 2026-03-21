Diploma (LON:DPLM) Trading 17.8% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report) were up 17.8% during trading on Thursday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 6,600 to GBX 7,500. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Diploma traded as high as GBX 6,019.52 and last traded at GBX 5,925. Approximately 2,896,099 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,720,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,030.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DPLM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 6,200 to GBX 6,400 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,150 target price on shares of Diploma in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Diploma from GBX 6,200 to GBX 6,600 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 6,200 to GBX 6,800 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diploma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 6,023.75.

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Insider Activity at Diploma

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In other Diploma news, insider Johnny Thomson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,668, for a total transaction of £1,700,400. Also, insider Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,645 per share, for a total transaction of £19,870.40. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Here are the key news stories impacting Diploma this week:

Diploma Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,457.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,425.55.

Diploma Company Profile

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Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

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