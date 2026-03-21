Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

ZLNDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Zalando from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Zalando from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

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Zalando Price Performance

Shares of Zalando stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.98. Zalando has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $20.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Zalando had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Zalando will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zalando

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Zalando SE is a leading European online fashion and lifestyle platform, headquartered in Berlin, Germany. Established in 2008 by Robert Gentz and David Schneider, the company has built a marketplace that connects consumers with a broad selection of apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products. Trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol ZLNDY, Zalando caters to style-conscious shoppers seeking both well-known international brands and emerging designers through its digital storefront.

Since its inception, Zalando has pursued rapid expansion across Europe, launching operations in key markets including Germany, France, Italy, the United Kingdom and the Nordics.

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