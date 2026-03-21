CWA Asset Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,117 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

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Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.80. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $80.26.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.2703 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

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