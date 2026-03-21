CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 5,904 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $11,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,271,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,546,264,000 after purchasing an additional 436,563 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,424.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,179,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,351,014,000 after buying an additional 34,740,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $974,515,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,459.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,482,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $854,668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,874,644 shares during the period. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 989.3% during the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 9,410,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $848,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,546,804 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $108.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $109.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.26.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $87.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.60 and a 200-day moving average of $97.40. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.77 and a 1-year high of $108.71.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 239.04% and a net margin of 14.27%.O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company’s product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O’Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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