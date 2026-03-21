Michele O’connor Sells 5,154 Shares of ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) Stock

ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) CAO Michele O’connor sold 5,154 shares of ServiceTitan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $360,058.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 84,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,897,301.76. This represents a 5.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ServiceTitan Price Performance

TTAN stock opened at $67.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.38 and a beta of -0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.30. ServiceTitan Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $131.33.

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ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. ServiceTitan had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 16.64%.The firm had revenue of $253.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ServiceTitan from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Friday, March 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ServiceTitan from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of ServiceTitan from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.56.

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Key Headlines Impacting ServiceTitan

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceTitan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat — ServiceTitan reported EPS of $0.27 vs. $0.18 est. and revenue of $253.99M (≈21% YoY growth), a near‑term fundamental positive that supports the outlook. MarketBeat TTAN

Q4 results beat — ServiceTitan reported EPS of $0.27 vs. $0.18 est. and revenue of $253.99M (≈21% YoY growth), a near‑term fundamental positive that supports the outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullish note — Seeking Alpha reiterated a “Buy,” arguing margin improvements and a lower valuation after the pullback make TTAN appealing for long‑term investors. Seeking Alpha

Analyst bullish note — Seeking Alpha reiterated a “Buy,” arguing margin improvements and a lower valuation after the pullback make TTAN appealing for long‑term investors. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation / volatility review — Coverage notes the recent share-price pullback lowers forward multiples but also highlights near‑term growth uncertainty; mixed implications for value vs. growth investors. Yahoo Finance Valuation

Valuation / volatility review — Coverage notes the recent share-price pullback lowers forward multiples but also highlights near‑term growth uncertainty; mixed implications for value vs. growth investors. Negative Sentiment: Price‑target cuts — Truist and other brokers trimmed targets after Q4 (and some firms have lowered expectations broadly), which can cap near‑term upside and weigh on multiple expansion. Truist / Yahoo

Price‑target cuts — Truist and other brokers trimmed targets after Q4 (and some firms have lowered expectations broadly), which can cap near‑term upside and weigh on multiple expansion. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling — multiple senior executives sold shares on March 18: CFO David Sherry (~17,778 shs), CAO Michele O’Connor (~5,154 shs), CEO Ara Mahdessian (~2,288 shs) and President Vahe Kuzoyan (~3,220 shs). Large officer sales and the near‑zero retained direct holdings reported for some officers are likely amplifying investor concern. CFO Form 4 CAO Form 4 CEO Form 4 President Form 4

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceTitan in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of ServiceTitan by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceTitan by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. eCIO Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

About ServiceTitan

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ServiceTitan, Inc (NASDAQ: TTAN) is a cloud-based software provider specializing in end-to-end business management solutions for residential and commercial trade contractors. The company’s platform integrates customer relationship management, scheduling and dispatch, mobile workforce management, invoicing, payments and reporting tools into a single suite. By automating key back-office processes, ServiceTitan helps field service businesses improve operational efficiency, enhance customer experience and drive revenue growth.

At the core of ServiceTitan’s offering is a mobile application that allows technicians to access job details, update work orders, capture signatures and process payments from the field.

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