Michele O’connor Sells 5,154 Shares of ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) Stock

ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) CAO Michele O’connor sold 5,154 shares of ServiceTitan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $360,058.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 84,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,897,301.76. This represents a 5.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
ServiceTitan Price Performance
TTAN stock opened at $67.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.38 and a beta of -0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.30. ServiceTitan Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $131.33.
ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. ServiceTitan had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 16.64%.The firm had revenue of $253.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ServiceTitan
Key Headlines Impacting ServiceTitan
Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceTitan this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat — ServiceTitan reported EPS of $0.27 vs. $0.18 est. and revenue of $253.99M (≈21% YoY growth), a near‑term fundamental positive that supports the outlook. MarketBeat TTAN
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullish note — Seeking Alpha reiterated a “Buy,” arguing margin improvements and a lower valuation after the pullback make TTAN appealing for long‑term investors. Seeking Alpha
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation / volatility review — Coverage notes the recent share-price pullback lowers forward multiples but also highlights near‑term growth uncertainty; mixed implications for value vs. growth investors. Yahoo Finance Valuation
- Negative Sentiment: Price‑target cuts — Truist and other brokers trimmed targets after Q4 (and some firms have lowered expectations broadly), which can cap near‑term upside and weigh on multiple expansion. Truist / Yahoo
- Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling — multiple senior executives sold shares on March 18: CFO David Sherry (~17,778 shs), CAO Michele O’Connor (~5,154 shs), CEO Ara Mahdessian (~2,288 shs) and President Vahe Kuzoyan (~3,220 shs). Large officer sales and the near‑zero retained direct holdings reported for some officers are likely amplifying investor concern. CFO Form 4 CAO Form 4 CEO Form 4 President Form 4
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceTitan in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of ServiceTitan by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceTitan by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. eCIO Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.
About ServiceTitan
ServiceTitan, Inc (NASDAQ: TTAN) is a cloud-based software provider specializing in end-to-end business management solutions for residential and commercial trade contractors. The company’s platform integrates customer relationship management, scheduling and dispatch, mobile workforce management, invoicing, payments and reporting tools into a single suite. By automating key back-office processes, ServiceTitan helps field service businesses improve operational efficiency, enhance customer experience and drive revenue growth.
At the core of ServiceTitan’s offering is a mobile application that allows technicians to access job details, update work orders, capture signatures and process payments from the field.
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