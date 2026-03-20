Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) & Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS) Financial Survey

Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) and Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Citizens Financial Services and Patriot National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Financial Services 0 2 0 1 2.67 Patriot National Bancorp 1 0 0 0 1.00

Volatility and Risk

Citizens Financial Services has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patriot National Bancorp has a beta of -0.68, indicating that its share price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Financial Services 21.08% 11.36% 1.21% Patriot National Bancorp -35.17% -37.63% -2.08%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Citizens Financial Services and Patriot National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Citizens Financial Services and Patriot National Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Financial Services $173.51 million 1.66 $36.57 million $7.63 7.86 Patriot National Bancorp $60.72 million 2.67 -$39.88 million ($2.70) -0.52

Citizens Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Patriot National Bancorp. Patriot National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.5% of Citizens Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.3% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Citizens Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Citizens Financial Services beats Patriot National Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens Financial Services

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Citizens Financial Services, Inc., a bank holding company, provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential, commercial, and agricultural real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; state and political subdivision loans; and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services. The company also provides professional trust administration, investment management services, estate planning and administration, custody of securities, and individual retirement accounts. In addition, it offers brokerage and financial planning services, as well as assistance in various oil and gas leasing matters; and provides mutual funds, annuities, and health and life insurance products. Citizens Financial Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Mansfield, Pennsylvania.

About Patriot National Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, time certificates of deposit, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, commercial business, small business administration, construction, purchased residential real estate, and various consumer loans. The company also offers automated clearing house transfers, lockbox, internet banking, bill payment, remote deposit capture, debit card, money order, traveler's check, and automatic teller machine services. Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

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