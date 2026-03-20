Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Shares Down 8.8% – Should You Sell?

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) shares traded down 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$10.80 and last traded at C$10.95. 169,814 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 92,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GTE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered Gran Tierra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Gran Tierra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.17.

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Gran Tierra Energy Trading Up 5.8%

The firm has a market cap of C$417.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.17, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 316.85.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C($5.43) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$169.06 million for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 56.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will post 0.1092044 EPS for the current year.

About Gran Tierra Energy

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Gran Tierra Energy Inc is an independent energy company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in proven, under-explored hydrocarbon basins that have access to established infrastructure. The firm produces primarily light crude oil, supplemented with medium crude and natural gas. Gran Tierra holds interests in producing and prospective properties in Colombia and prospective properties in Ecuador. The company has a strategy that focuses on establishing a portfolio of producing properties, plus production enhancement and exploration opportunities to provide a base for future growth.

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