Jason Pello Sells 30,609 Shares of Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Stock

Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) CFO Jason Pello sold 30,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $27,548.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,540,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,563.40. This trade represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nerdy Price Performance

NYSE NRDY opened at $0.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Nerdy Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $1.90.

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Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 95.27% and a negative net margin of 22.30%.The business had revenue of $49.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.75 million. Analysts forecast that Nerdy Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nerdy presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $1.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRDY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nerdy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nerdy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nerdy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Nerdy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 67.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,234 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Nerdy

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Nerdy, Inc (NYSE:NRDY) is an American education technology company that operates a live online learning marketplace. Through its flagship Varsity Tutors platform, the company connects students, professionals and lifelong learners with a network of thousands of educators for personalized one-on-one tutoring, group classes and test preparation. The platform leverages proprietary matching algorithms to pair learners with instructors based on subject expertise, learning style and scheduling preferences.

Founded in 2007 by entrepreneur Chuck Cohn, Nerdy began as Varsity Tutors in Washington, DC, before establishing its headquarters in St.

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