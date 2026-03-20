Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) vs. FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) Critical Contrast

Dividends

FFW pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Logansport Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. FFW pays out 22.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Logansport Financial pays out 113.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares FFW and Logansport Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFW 18.10% N/A N/A Logansport Financial 6.44% N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

FFW has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logansport Financial has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FFW $32.63 million 1.62 $5.54 million $5.51 8.82 Logansport Financial $15.19 million 1.29 $1.76 million $1.59 19.94

This table compares FFW and Logansport Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

FFW has higher revenue and earnings than Logansport Financial. FFW is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Logansport Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

FFW beats Logansport Financial on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FFW

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FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, overdraft protection, consumer credit cards, and reorder checks. Its loan products include home equity, auto, RV, boat, motorcycle, and personal loans; mortgage loans; agricultural loans; commercial real estate equipment financing; revolving lines of credit and standby letters of credit; and equipment leasing, as well as commercial lending services. The company offers insurance products, such as auto, home and property, business, life and health, and specialty insurance; investment products and securities; and digital banking services. FFW Corporation was founded in 1920 and is based in Wabash, Indiana.

About Logansport Financial

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Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. The company’s personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services. It also provides business and commercial checking accounts, commercial savings accounts/certificates of deposit, money market accounts and certificates, commercial sweep accounts, ACH debit/credit capabilities, electric federal tax payment systems, remote banking and merchant card services, wires, coin services, night deposit bags, and remote deposit banking services. In addition, the company offers revolving or seasonal lines of credit, term loans for equipment, commercial real estate mortgages for expansion or acquisition, commercial letters of credit, and guaranteed loans, as well as agricultural loans. Logansport Financial Corp. was founded in 1925 and is based in Logansport, Indiana.

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