Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Boosts Stock Position in AECOM $ACM

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,010 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,112 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.13% of AECOM worth $23,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the third quarter worth $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AECOM by 189.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AECOM by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in AECOM by 219.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

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AECOM Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of ACM opened at $90.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.49. AECOM has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $135.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 2.94%.The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.180-4.890 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. AECOM’s payout ratio is 35.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACM shares. Argus dropped their price objective on AECOM from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target (up from $126.00) on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of AECOM from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $125.00 price objective on shares of AECOM in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on ACM

AECOM Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

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