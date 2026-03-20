Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG Shares Acquired by Lpwm LLC

Lpwm LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 659,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,390 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 20.3% of Lpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Lpwm LLC owned 0.23% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $80,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 70,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 63,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,764,000 after acquiring an additional 14,596 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,098,000.

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Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4%

VONG stock opened at $112.17 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.39 and a 1 year high of $126.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.86. The firm has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

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