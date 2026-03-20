LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Has $26.69 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 670,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,769 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 8.9% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $26,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 61,231,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,716,000 after buying an additional 4,669,622 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 42,523,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,996 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 40,038,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,049 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 13,520,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,001,000 after acquiring an additional 738,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,022,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,122,000 after purchasing an additional 359,737 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $39.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $41.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.50.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.