Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM) Trading Down 6.1% – What’s Next?

Silver Standard Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO)’s share price traded down 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.97 and last traded at $26.5470. 705,544 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 4,135,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SSRM. National Bank Financial raised Silver Standard Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Silver Standard Resources from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upgraded Silver Standard Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. TD Securities raised Silver Standard Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut Silver Standard Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silver Standard Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

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Silver Standard Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of -0.18.

Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.29. Silver Standard Resources had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 24.28%.The company had revenue of $521.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.23 million. Research analysts predict that Silver Standard Resources Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silver Standard Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Silver Standard Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silver Standard Resources by 461.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 70,726 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Silver Standard Resources by 96.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 410,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 201,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silver Standard Resources by 27.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,482,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,895,000 after buying an additional 529,035 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silver Standard Resources Company Profile

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Silver Standard Resources Inc (NASDAQ: SSRM) is a Vancouver‐based precious metals company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of silver and gold deposits primarily across the Americas. The company’s strategy centers on advancing high‐quality projects into production while maintaining a portfolio of operating mines that deliver consistent metal output. Silver Standard emphasizes sustainable resource development and community partnership at each stage of its operations.

The company’s principal producing assets include the Marigold gold mine in Nevada, which entered commercial production in 2006; the Seabee gold operation in Saskatchewan, Canada, acquired in 2016; and the Pirquitas silver‐gold mine in Argentina, which began producing in 2009.

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