Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Has $20.83 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.05% of Rockwell Automation worth $20,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 468.8% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.37, for a total transaction of $812,599.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,217.32. This represents a 32.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 14,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.01, for a total transaction of $5,930,794.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,835,262.32. The trade was a 50.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 49,228 shares of company stock worth $19,992,391 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROK shares. Robert W. Baird set a $430.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $439.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Argus raised shares of Rockwell Automation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE ROK opened at $355.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.53. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.00 and a twelve month high of $438.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $399.98 and a 200 day moving average of $380.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 34.92%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-12.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

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