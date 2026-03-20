3,480 Shares in Chevron Corporation $CVX Purchased by Foguth Wealth Management LLC.

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. United Bank increased its stake in Chevron by 7.7% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 11,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in Chevron by 9.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 50,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 134,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Chevron from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Chevron from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.65, for a total value of $10,941,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,466.70. This trade represents a 87.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eimear P. Bonner sold 32,100 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,617,821.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 4,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,093.66. This represents a 88.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,099,397 shares of company stock worth $196,196,468 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Chevron News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Chevron Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE CVX opened at $201.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $401.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.67. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $202.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.53 and its 200 day moving average is $163.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 6.51%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $1.78 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 106.91%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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