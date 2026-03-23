Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) CEO Aj Teague Acquires 2,665 Shares

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) CEO Aj Teague purchased 2,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,070.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 77,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,978.80. This trade represents a 3.56% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,209,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,642,750. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.96. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $38.22. The company has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

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Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 82.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth $32,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPD. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.14.

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About Enterprise Products Partners

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Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) is a Houston-based master limited partnership that provides midstream energy services across North America. The company owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines, storage facilities, processing plants and export terminals that transport and handle natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined and petrochemical products. Its core activities include gathering and transportation, fractionation of NGLs, natural gas processing, crude oil and condensate pipelines, and marine and terminal services that enable domestic distribution and exports.

Enterprise serves a diverse set of customers including producers, refiners, petrochemical companies, marketers and end users.

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