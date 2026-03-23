Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1519 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF Trading Up 3.2%

NASDAQ PIZ traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.40. 56,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,315. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.61. Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $33.58 and a 1-year high of $55.74. The firm has a market cap of $550.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.05.

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Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,232,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 577,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,276,000 after purchasing an additional 182,667 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 143.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 300,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,827,000 after purchasing an additional 177,328 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 620,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,375,000 after purchasing an additional 139,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWF Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,782,000.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange. This Index includes approximately 100 companies that possess relative strength characteristics and are domiciled in developed markets including, but not limited to, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

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