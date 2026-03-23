Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1976 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This is a 66.7% increase from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of PID traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.97. The stock had a trading volume of 77,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,851. The company has a market capitalization of $888.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average is $22.09. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $23.76.

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The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

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