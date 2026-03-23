Buckle (NYSE:BKE) SVP Michelle Hoffman Sells 719 Shares

Buckle, Inc. (The) (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) SVP Michelle Hoffman sold 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $35,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 75,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,150. This represents a 0.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Michelle Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 20th, Michelle Hoffman sold 29,281 shares of Buckle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $1,438,282.72.
Buckle Stock Up 1.7%
NYSE:BKE traded up $0.83 on Monday, reaching $50.02. 601,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.17. Buckle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $61.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day moving average of $54.85.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Buckle
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 676.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,501,000 after buying an additional 366,986 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Buckle by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,043,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,746,000 after acquiring an additional 323,361 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Buckle by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,244,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,475,000 after acquiring an additional 263,338 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 3,695.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 242,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,226,000 after acquiring an additional 236,120 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 376.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,948,000 after acquiring an additional 228,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKE. Wall Street Zen raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Buckle from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Buckle from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Buckle
Buckle Company Profile
Buckle, Inc is a retailer specializing in casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young men and women. The company is known for its denim-focused collections, offering both private-label lines and curated brand-name merchandise. Its product assortment includes jeans, tops, outerwear, shoes and a variety of accessories such as belts, jewelry and handbags, all aimed at blending contemporary style with everyday comfort.
Founded in 1948 in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle began as a single clothing store and has since expanded into a nationwide chain.
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