Buckle (NYSE:BKE) SVP Michelle Hoffman Sells 719 Shares

Buckle, Inc. (The) (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) SVP Michelle Hoffman sold 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $35,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 75,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,150. This represents a 0.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michelle Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, March 20th, Michelle Hoffman sold 29,281 shares of Buckle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $1,438,282.72.

Buckle Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE:BKE traded up $0.83 on Monday, reaching $50.02. 601,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.17. Buckle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $61.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day moving average of $54.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Buckle

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.08. Buckle had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 45.18%. The firm had revenue of $399.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 676.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,501,000 after buying an additional 366,986 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Buckle by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,043,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,746,000 after acquiring an additional 323,361 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Buckle by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,244,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,475,000 after acquiring an additional 263,338 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 3,695.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 242,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,226,000 after acquiring an additional 236,120 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 376.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,948,000 after acquiring an additional 228,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKE. Wall Street Zen raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Buckle from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Buckle from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

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Buckle Company Profile

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Buckle, Inc is a retailer specializing in casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young men and women. The company is known for its denim-focused collections, offering both private-label lines and curated brand-name merchandise. Its product assortment includes jeans, tops, outerwear, shoes and a variety of accessories such as belts, jewelry and handbags, all aimed at blending contemporary style with everyday comfort.

Founded in 1948 in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle began as a single clothing store and has since expanded into a nationwide chain.

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