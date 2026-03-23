Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1017 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PRFZ traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.80. 115,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,213. Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $50.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.56. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.11.

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About Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

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The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

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