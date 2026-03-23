Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0706 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This is a 13.6% increase from Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.2%

SOXQ stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,815. The firm has a market cap of $960.06 million, a P/E ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.88. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $26.71 and a 1-year high of $66.89.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period.

About Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

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