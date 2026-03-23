Insider Selling: Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) CEO Sells 8,334 Shares of Stock

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) CEO Ernie Garateix sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $211,600.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,069,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,149,247.71. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Heritage Insurance Stock Performance

Heritage Insurance stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.76. 354,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.16 million, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $31.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.52.

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Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.54. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 23.08%.The company had revenue of $215.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Insurance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

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Heritage Insurance Company Profile

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Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc (NYSE: HRTG) is a property and casualty insurance holding company that offers homeowners insurance and related coverage products in the United States. Through its primary subsidiary, Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company, the firm underwrites standard and non-standard personal lines insurance, including homeowners, dwelling fire, flood, and condominium policies. Heritage leverages a network of independent insurance agents to distribute its products across select regional markets, with an emphasis on serving property owners in areas prone to severe weather events.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Jupiter, Florida, Heritage Insurance has grown to become one of the leading providers of residential property insurance in the state.

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