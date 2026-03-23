Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT) in the last few weeks:
- 3/19/2026 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/12/2026 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target raised by Mizuho from $26.00 to $31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2026 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $8.00 to $9.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2026 – Sarepta Therapeutics was given a new $25.00 price target by Loop Capital.
- 3/3/2026 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/2/2026 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $34.00 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2026 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright.
- 2/28/2026 – Sarepta Therapeutics was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “sell” to “hold”.
- 2/27/2026 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/28/2026 – Sarepta Therapeutics is now covered by Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/27/2026 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright.
- 1/23/2026 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target raised by Wedbush from $32.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sarepta Therapeutics
In related news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 7,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $123,207.78. Following the sale, the director owned 1,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,040.30. The trade was a 80.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.
Sarepta’s commercial products include several exon-skipping therapies approved by the U.S.
See Also
Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.