Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT) in the last few weeks:

3/19/2026 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2026 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target raised by Mizuho from $26.00 to $31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2026 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $8.00 to $9.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/3/2026 – Sarepta Therapeutics was given a new $25.00 price target by Loop Capital.

3/3/2026 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2026 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $34.00 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2026 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright.

2/28/2026 – Sarepta Therapeutics was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “sell” to “hold”.

2/27/2026 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2026 – Sarepta Therapeutics is now covered by Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2026 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright.

1/23/2026 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target raised by Wedbush from $32.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sarepta Therapeutics

In related news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 7,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $123,207.78. Following the sale, the director owned 1,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,040.30. The trade was a 80.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

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Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of precision genetic medicines for rare neuromuscular diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Sarepta’s core expertise lies in designing RNA-targeted therapies and gene therapies that address underlying genetic mutations. The company’s mission is to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and related disorders through innovative modalities.

Sarepta’s commercial products include several exon-skipping therapies approved by the U.S.

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